Cred Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Cred has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $1.84 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Cred has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

