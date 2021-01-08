Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,398 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,188. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

