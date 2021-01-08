Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 235,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $350.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

