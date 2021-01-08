Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. 75,638,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,929,605. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.