Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Up 6%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s stock price rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.81 and last traded at $83.42. Approximately 415,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 356,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crane by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 218,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crane by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

