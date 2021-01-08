Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $80.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 218.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.