Craig Hallum Boosts Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target to $12.00

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLNE. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.