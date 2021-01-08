Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.88. 1,307,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,759,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 16.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

