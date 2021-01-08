Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,305. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

