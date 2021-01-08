CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $77,311.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

