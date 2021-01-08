Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

