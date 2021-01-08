CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

CRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a market outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $8.14 on Monday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

