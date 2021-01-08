Cormark Comments on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$852.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

In other Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) news, Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

