Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Americas Silver stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 1,310,567 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,721,400 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 339,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

