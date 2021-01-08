Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.50. Coral Products plc (CRU.L) shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 441,549 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.41. The firm has a market cap of £7.93 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

About Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products plc (CRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products plc (CRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.