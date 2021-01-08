Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.10 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 211,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

