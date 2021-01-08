Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.40 million and a P/E ratio of -33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

