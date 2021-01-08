Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.67. 15,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,851. Copart has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

