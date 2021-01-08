Contrasting Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.75 $521.53 million $7.01 12.87 Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 21.64 $61.98 million $1.23 37.98

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51% Rexford Industrial Realty 21.93% 2.64% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Properties and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 7 7 0 2.40 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $102.82, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction/redevelopment.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

