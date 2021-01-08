Contrasting Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) & Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and Galaxy Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 1.87 $2.94 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Warner Music Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Warner Music Group and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus target price of $35.57, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group N/A N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming -20.93% -9.17% -10.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Galaxy Gaming on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, sells, and licenses recorded music in various physical formats, including CDs, vinyl, and DVDs; and digital formats, such as downloads and streaming. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately 1.4 million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios; and operates production music library. In addition, it offers music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; and distribution centers and ventures. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, cruise ships, and riverboat gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

