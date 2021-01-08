Contrasting Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Borr Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.31 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.10 $122.12 million $3.41 3.91

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Borr Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 1 4 0 0 1.80 Oasis Midstream Partners 1 6 0 0 1.86

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $0.82, suggesting a potential downside of 12.19%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.98%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -96.36% -22.66% -8.13% Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16%

Volatility and Risk

Borr Drilling has a beta of 6.19, meaning that its share price is 519% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

