Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.94

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 6149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Constellium by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

