Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.94

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 6149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Constellium by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 57,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Constellium by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
