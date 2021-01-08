Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $154.00.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $228.87 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.