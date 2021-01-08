Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-10.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.50. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.80-10.05 EPS.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.72. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.20.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

