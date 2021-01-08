Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $272.00 at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by Argus from $230.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $228.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.72. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.