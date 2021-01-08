Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

STZ stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.65.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

