Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $69.91 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

