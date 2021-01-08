Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR) Shares Gap Down to $42.60

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $40.00. Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) shares last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 180,297 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.81. The stock has a market cap of £14.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

