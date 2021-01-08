ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading 5.7% Higher

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $41.84. 12,390,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 10,494,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

