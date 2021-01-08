Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 374,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 293,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
