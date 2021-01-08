Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 374,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 293,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

