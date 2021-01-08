Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

