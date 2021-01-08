Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

