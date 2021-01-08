Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 6.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.81. 5,007,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,707,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.