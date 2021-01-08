Compound Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Compound has a market cap of $698.44 million and $237.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $157.80 or 0.00394017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,139 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

