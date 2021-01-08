Comparing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & (NYSE:THM)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and (NYSE:THM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Mountain Gold and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $1.95 million 4.94 $1.08 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than .

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold 64.00% 75.54% 16.47% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

