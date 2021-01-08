Comparing Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International 0.51% 9.12% 2.54% Accolade N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Points International and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.45 $11.89 million $0.86 15.88 Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Points International and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Accolade 0 2 9 0 2.82

Points International currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. Accolade has a consensus price target of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Accolade.

Summary

Points International beats Accolade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

