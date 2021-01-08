Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCU. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
CCU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,833. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
