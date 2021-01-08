Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCU. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

CCU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,833. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.