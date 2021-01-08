Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

SBS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,834. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.7% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 129,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.