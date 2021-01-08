Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.24. 3,081,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,206,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 745,229 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 79.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

