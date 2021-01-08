Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Trading Up 7.2%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $67.81. Approximately 461,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 333,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

