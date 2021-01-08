Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.11 ($6.02).

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €5.71 ($6.72). 6,002,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -28.97.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

