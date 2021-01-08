Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.01 ($5.90).

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €5.71 ($6.72) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -28.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.68. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

