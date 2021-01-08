Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.99.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.34 on Monday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

