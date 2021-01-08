Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of COLB opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

