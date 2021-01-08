ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $72.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006363 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,590,168,955 coins and its circulating supply is 12,549,127,128 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

