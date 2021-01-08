Colliers Securities Comments on Transcat, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Transcat stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 25.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $662,867 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

