Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.58.

CL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,213. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

