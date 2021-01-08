Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.52 and last traded at $171.10. 362,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 200,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 11.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

