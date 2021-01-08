Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.38

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.38 and traded as high as $74.95. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $72.93, with a volume of 111,408 shares trading hands.

CNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth $546,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

