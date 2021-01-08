Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

CTSH opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

