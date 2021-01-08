Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.
CTSH opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock worth $881,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
